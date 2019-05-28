Top Stories
Josh Duhamel & Actress Rebekah Graf: New Couple Alert?!

Josh Duhamel has a new special person in his life and she has been identified as actress Rebekah Graf!

The possible new couple was spotted on a date night this weekend and she was initially reported as a mystery woman, but now we know who she is.

Rebekah, 36, is an actress who is best known for playing Heather Locklear in the recent Netflix movie The Dirt.

The two stars recently took a trip to the Dominican Republic with actors Tyler Blackburn and Beau Garrett.

Rebekah can be seen giving Josh a kiss on the cheek in a collage of photos shared by Tyler on Instagram.
Photos: Getty
    the girl in the TMZ pics is not Rebekah Graf though. What are you spinning, have you checked your sources?