Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 3:59 pm

Josh Duhamel Photographed with Mystery Woman on a Date Night

Josh Duhamel Photographed with Mystery Woman on a Date Night
  • Is Josh Duhamel dating this mystery brunette who she was seen out with? – TMZ
  • Toy Story 4 has a brand new character and you can meet him here! – Just Jared Jr
  • Zoe Kravitz is following this celeb trend! – Lainey Gossip
  • Duchess Meghan is skipping lunch with this person – DListed
  • How did stars spend Memorial Day? – TooFab
  • Ellen DeGeneres made a brave reveal – Towleroad
  • Is Stephen Amell done with Arrow? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Josh Duhamel, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr