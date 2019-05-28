Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 6:21 pm

Kanye West Says Liberals Are 'Bullying' Trump Supporters

Kanye West is speaking out in defense of people who support Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old rapper sat down for an interview with David Letterman on an upcoming episode of Netflix‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which premieres on Friday (May 31).

“This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” he explained during the interview.

He also said that him wearing the red MAGA hat (Make America Great Again, Trump‘s slogan) is “not about politics” but rather to break the stigma of supporting Trump.

Kanye said that people are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.”

“Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” he said during the interview at one point.

When asked who the real bullies are in America at the moment, Kanye said: “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

For more from Kanye‘s upcoming interview, head to Variety.com.
Photos: Getty Images
