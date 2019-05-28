Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 6:59 pm

Katie Holmes Strolls Through New York City in a Sheer Floral Robe

Katie Holmes is looking fabulous and enjoying the nice weather!

The 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted taking a stroll through the city in a sheer floral printed robe and sandals on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

Katie is set to star in the upcoming The Secret, based on the self-help book, which focuses on the power of positive thinking. Josh Lucas and Jerry O’Connell also star in the movie. Get a first look!

She will next star in Coda, about a famous pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career who finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic.

Photos: Backgrid
