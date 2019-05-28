Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:09 pm

Kelly Clarkson Understands Adam Levine's Decision to Leave 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about Adam Levine‘s decision to quit his gig on The Voice and she understands why he did it.

The 37-year-old singer says, “I found out the night before everybody else found out. I was texting him and everybody else.”

“It was kind of a shocking thing,” she told Extra. “But I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time. He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in.”

Kelly has been on the show for three seasons so far and she’ll be there for a fourth in the fall.

“It’ll be weird going to work. ‘Where’s Adam?’ But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family,” she added.
Photos: NBC
  • cuzjcacjo

    he left because no one from his teams ever won.

