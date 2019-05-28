Kim & Khloe Kardashian Go Shopping with Scott Disick & Their Camera Crew

Kim Kardashian leads the way while leaving a home decor store with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on Tuesday (May 28) in Calabasas, Calif.

The reality stars were followed by a camera crew for Keeping Up with the Kardashians during their afternoon outing. The trio also grabbed lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina that afternoon.

Kim is back in the Los Angeles area after a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend, where she and husband Kanye West celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary at a Celine Dion concert.

40+ pictures inside of the Kardashians out and about…