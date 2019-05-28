Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol (Report)

Kit Harington has reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility in Connecticut.

The 32-year-old actor is dealing with stress and alcohol use following the end of his hit series Game of Thrones, according to Page Six.

Kit “has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions,” the outlet reports.

Kit reportedly checked into the facility a few weeks before the Game of Thrones finale on May 19. He was last spotted in public at the Ireland premiere of the final season on April 12.

“The end of GoT really hit Kit hard… He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” a friend of Kit‘s reportedly told Page Six. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

We’re sending our best to Kit and hope he’s feeling better soon. We have reached out to his rep for comment on this story and will update if we hear back.