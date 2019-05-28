Kit Harington's Emotional Reaction to 'Game of Thrones' Finale Scene Goes Viral

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Kit Harington‘s emotional reaction to a pivotal scene in the finale of Game of Thrones – in which Jon Snow kills Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) – is now going viral after appearing in the HBO documentary, The Last Watch.

In the scene, Kit and the rest of the cast are reading through the moment, as he expresses grief and disbelief with just his facial expressions while exchanging looks with Emilia across the table, who shrinks into her seat in horror.

If you didn’t know, Kit didn’t read the final script ahead of time unlike the other actors, so all of his reactions were genuine during the read-through.

The scene in the documentary quickly went viral, with many fans proclaiming that the scene was more emotional than the actual scene in the show.

Watch the trailer for HBO’s The Last Stand inside…