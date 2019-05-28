Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 1:10 pm

Kit Harington's Emotional Reaction to 'Game of Thrones' Finale Scene Goes Viral

Kit Harington's Emotional Reaction to 'Game of Thrones' Finale Scene Goes Viral

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Kit Harington‘s emotional reaction to a pivotal scene in the finale of Game of Thrones – in which Jon Snow kills Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) – is now going viral after appearing in the HBO documentary, The Last Watch.

In the scene, Kit and the rest of the cast are reading through the moment, as he expresses grief and disbelief with just his facial expressions while exchanging looks with Emilia across the table, who shrinks into her seat in horror.

If you didn’t know, Kit didn’t read the final script ahead of time unlike the other actors, so all of his reactions were genuine during the read-through.

The scene in the documentary quickly went viral, with many fans proclaiming that the scene was more emotional than the actual scene in the show.

Watch the trailer for HBO’s The Last Stand inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, Kit Harington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr