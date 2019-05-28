Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 7:05 pm

Kit Harington's Rep Confirms He's at a Wellness Retreat

Kit Harington's Rep Confirms He's at a Wellness Retreat

A rep for Kit Harington is speaking out amid reports that he is currently at a rehab facility.

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones actor’s rep confirmed that he is receiving treatment at a wellness retreat.

Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep told E! News.

According to the initial report, Kit is seeking treatment for stress and alcohol use that stemmed from his HBO series Game of Thrones ending this month. He reportedly checked into the luxury facility in Connecticut a few weeks before the finale aired on May 19.

We’re sending out best to Kit at this time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kit Harington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr