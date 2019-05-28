Kit Harington's Rep Confirms He's at a Wellness Retreat

A rep for Kit Harington is speaking out amid reports that he is currently at a rehab facility.

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones actor’s rep confirmed that he is receiving treatment at a wellness retreat.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep told E! News.

According to the initial report, Kit is seeking treatment for stress and alcohol use that stemmed from his HBO series Game of Thrones ending this month. He reportedly checked into the luxury facility in Connecticut a few weeks before the finale aired on May 19.

We’re sending out best to Kit at this time.