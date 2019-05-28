Kristen Stewart Takes The Spotlight at Chanel Show in Seoul!

Kristen Stewart strikes a fierce a pose while posing backstage at the Chanel Paris-New York 2018’19 Metiers d’Art fashion show held on Tuesday (May 28) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 29-year-old actress went bra-free in a sheer white blouse and black leather shorts from Chanel, paired with thigh-high lace-up boots and metallic silver necklaces as she stepped out to support the show.

Kristen is a longtime Chanel ambassador.

Last week, Kristen was spotted out on a stroll with her good pal Stella Maxwell while running some errands in Los Angeles.