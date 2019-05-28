Lamar Odom Threatened to Kill Khloe Kardashian, He Admits

Lamar Odom is recalling a dark memory in his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

The 39-year-old athlete opened up about his relationship with the 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in his new memoir, Darkness to Light.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

In the book, Lamar admitted that he was once so mad with Khloe while high on cocaine and ecstasy that he threatened to kill her.

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’” he wrote.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed. It was a new low for our relationship and my life…the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments.”

Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, then withdrew the papers before filing again in 2016 after his recovery from an overdose at a Nevada brothel. The split was official later that year.