Laura Dern On Her 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars: 'We're Just So Happy To Work With Other Women'

Laura Dern is all smiles in an all black ensemble while making her way inside Good Morning America on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

The two-time Academy Award nominee then switched into a different outfit to promote the anticipated second season of her hit HBO series, Big Little Lies.

“We were so excited and we really have bonded so deeply in our friendship. But also, as I know Nicole and Reese can speak to, we’re just so happy to work with other women,” Laura expressed. “When you’re on movies for a long time, both cast and crew, there weren’t other women around, so to have this amazing group of female actors and crew to work with has been amazing.”

Laura on Meryl Streep joining the season two cast: “Can you guys keep a secret? She’s very talented.”