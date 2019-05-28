Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019

Lucas Hedges & Girlfriend Taylor Russell Couple Up at Gucci Show in Rome!

Lucas Hedges & Girlfriend Taylor Russell Couple Up at Gucci Show in Rome!

Lucas Hedges sits in the front row at the Gucci Cruise 2020 fashion show alongside girlfriend Taylor Russell on Tuesday (May 28) at Musei Capitolini in Rome, Italy.

The 22-year-old actor is already an Oscar-nominated star, best known for his work in Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased, and Lady Bird.

Lucas stars alongside Taylor in the upcoming movie Waves and they debuted their relationship back in December while kissing at a New York Knicks basketball game.

Waves, a romantic musical from It Comes at Night director Trey Edward Shults, is expected to be released this year.
