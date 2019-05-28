MacKenzie Bezos Pledges Half Her $37 Billion Fortune to Charity, Jeff Bezos Reacts

MacKenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give half of her $37 billion fortune to charity.

The 49-year-old philanthropist has joined other billionaires in the Giving Pledge. The initiative was launched by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates back in 2010.

“I have no doubt that tremendous value comes when people act quickly on the impulse to give. No drive has more positive ripple effects than the desire to be of service,” MacKenzie wrote on the Giving Pledge’s website. “We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

Jeff, who is worth $114 billion and has not yet signed the Giving Pledge, applauded his ex-wife’s announcement.

“MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie,” he tweeted.