Mandy Moore Completes Trek to Mount Everest Base Camp!

It’s official – Mandy Moore has fulfilled her goal of reaching the Mount Everest base camp!

After trekking through the Nepal terrain for more than a week, the 35-year-old This Is Us actress reached the Everest Base Camp on Sunday (May 26), which sits at a whopping 17,700 ft. above sea level.

Mandy was joined by BFFs hairstylist Ashley Streicher and International Rescue Committee educator Chase Weideman on a 10-day expedition led by Eddie Bauer guide Melissa Reid Arnot.

After reach the base camp, Mandy took to Instagram to reflect on her journey.

“Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy,” Mandy wrote. “…Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.”

The trip also aiming to highlight The Juniper Fund, an organization that provides financial support, vocational training and small business grants to the families of local workers who are killed working in the Himalayas.

For more information on the organization, visit thejuniperfund.org.



