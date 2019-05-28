Mel B Is Asked About Those Zac Efron Hookup Rumors - Here's Her Response

Mel B made many headlines with her interview highlights from her appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

If you don’t remember, in this interview, Mel B admitted to hooking up with fellow Spice Girl Geri, which Geri then denied.

During a segment on the show about her sexuality, Piers questioned Mel about rumored hookups.

Specifically, he asked her about the rumor that she hooked up with Zac Efron.

When asked, Mel seemed to hesitate, and Piers said, “No denial?” to which she responded, “But no comment.” It was rumored that the pair may have gotten together back in 2017, but neither party has ever confirmed any romance.

In this same clip, Mel spoke about her sexuality and the video also contains quotes about the alleged hookup with Geri.