Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 11:40 am

Mena Massoud Says Seeing 'Aladdin' For the First Time Was 'An Out of Body Experience'

Mena Massoud Says Seeing 'Aladdin' For the First Time Was 'An Out of Body Experience'

Mena Massoud takes over the June/July 2019 cover of Daman magazine.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Aladdin actor had to say:

On the pressure to fill Aladdin’s shoes: “Pressure isn’t the right word. I feel a lot of responsibility but not pressure. I know Guy Ritchie and the studio spent a lot of time trying to find the right person and they wouldn’t have cast me if they didn’t feel like I was the guy. But I do feel a responsibility to not let fans of the original down.”

On the most memorable moments from filming: “We did a lot of incredible things on this film. I really got to sink my teeth into parkour and fitness and I absolutely loved that about it because it was an extension of my fitness routine that I already craved everyday. But also just the time I got to spend with such incredible artists like Guy, Will, Naomi and Jonathan our producer. I learned a lot from them and I genuinely enjoyed spending time with all of them.”

On seeing the film for the first time: “It was a bit of an out of body experience to be honest. I still haven’t seen the final cut but the one I saw was almost finished. I was very proud of everyone who put their hearts and souls into this film. Everyone on the team just really loved this project and I think it shows on screen. This film was made with a lot of passion and I’m so happy to have gotten to work with all of these incredible people.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.
Just Jared on Facebook
mena massoud daman june feature pics 01
mena massoud daman june feature pics 02
mena massoud daman june feature pics 03
mena massoud daman june feature pics 04
mena massoud daman june feature pics 05
mena massoud daman june feature pics 06
mena massoud daman june feature pics 07
mena massoud daman june feature pics 08
mena massoud daman june feature pics 09
mena massoud daman june feature pics 10

Photos: Mitchell Nguyen McCormack
Posted to: Magazine, Mena Massoud

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr