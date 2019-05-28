Miley Cyrus' 'Black Mirror' Episode Gets New Poster!

Netflix has released the new artwork for their season five episodes, and we’re getting a whole new look at Miley Cyrus as the star of one of the episodes!

Miley is set to star in the episode titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too” which is about a lonely teenager who yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.

New episodes debut on June 5, and you can watch all the trailers right here.

Netflix also released the key artwork for episodes featuring Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace, which you can see below.