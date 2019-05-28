Miley Cyrus Grabs Dinner in Mayfair After 'She Is Coming' Announcement

Miley Cyrus holds onto a sparkly purse while leaving Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair, London on Tuesday night (May 28).

The 26-year-old singer wore a printed purple vest, orange-tinted glasses and wide-legged jeans while grabbing a late night bite with a pal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

If you missed it, Miley dropped some major music news this week that her upcoming EP, She Is Coming, will be out on Friday.

Miley also explained that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj lyric in one of the songs on the record, “Cattitude”.

10+ pics inside of Miley Cyrus…