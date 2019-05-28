Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol (Report)

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol (Report)

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 6:53 pm

Miley Cyrus Grabs Dinner in Mayfair After 'She Is Coming' Announcement

Miley Cyrus Grabs Dinner in Mayfair After 'She Is Coming' Announcement

Miley Cyrus holds onto a sparkly purse while leaving Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair, London on Tuesday night (May 28).

The 26-year-old singer wore a printed purple vest, orange-tinted glasses and wide-legged jeans while grabbing a late night bite with a pal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

If you missed it, Miley dropped some major music news this week that her upcoming EP, She Is Coming, will be out on Friday.

Miley also explained that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj lyric in one of the songs on the record, “Cattitude”.

10+ pics inside of Miley Cyrus
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 01
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 02
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 03
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 04
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 05
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 06
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 07
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 08
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 09
miley cyrus mayfair restaurant outing 10

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr