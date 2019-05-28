Millie Bobby Brown Stuns at 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Premiere in London

Millie Bobby Brown flashes some peace signs with O’Shea Jackson Jr on the blue carpet premiere of their new flick, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, held at Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday (May 28) in London, England.

The two stars were also joined by Charles Dance.

Millie wore a Dior gown with Selim Mouzannar jewelry.

Opening on Friday, the new movie centers on members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch, who face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

