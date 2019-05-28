Netflix First Major Hollywood Studio to Speak Out About Anti-Abortion Laws

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has released a statement about the anti-abortion laws that are being enacted in states like Georgia and Alabama.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Ted told Variety. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court.”

Ted continued, “Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”