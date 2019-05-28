Nick, Joe & Kevin Jonas Make Appearance on 'El Hormiguero' To Promote New Music

Joe Jonas tries to mimic puppet Trancas‘s lips in this funny pic from the Jonas Brothers‘ appearance on El Hormiguero in Madrid, Spain on Monday night (May 27).

The 29-year-old singer, along with bros Nick and Kevin, stopped by the program to chat up and promote their forthcoming album, Happiness Begins, and Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness.

According to Wonderland magazine, the documentary was originally meant to just tell the story of the family, but sprouted into the idea of a reunion.

“I hate that I have to take credit for being the one who initiated the conversation about breaking the band up, but the redemption story is that I also got the band back together in a way!” Nick shared with the magazine. “I was starting to crave that magic and being on stage with them again, so I started the conversation.”

He continues, “Initially I think it was met with a little apprehension, but then over time, once we decided all together to start working on this documentary, I think we were able to get into it and talk through some of the things that we wouldn’t really talk through before.”

Chasing Happiness is set to premiere on June 4th on Amazon Prime.