Tue, 28 May 2019 at 10:29 am

Rita Ora Teases New Music with Tiësto & Jonas Blue!

More new music from Rita Ora is on its way!

The 28-year-old singer and actress has announced that she’s set to drop a brand new collaboration, called “Ritual,” with hit-making producers Tiësto and Jonas Blue on Friday (May 31).

You can pre-save the track on Apple Music and Spotify here.

Pictured: Rita hitting the stage at the M&S Bank Arena as part of her European tour for her album Phoenix on Monday night (May 27) in Liverpool, England.

You can catch Rita starring in Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which is in theaters now!
