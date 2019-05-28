Serena Williams Rocks Female Empowerment Message at French Open First Match!

Serena Williams is sending a subtle message at the 2019 French Open!

The 37-year-old tennis star rocked a two-piece uniform that subtly sent a message to the game’s officials during her ladies singles first round match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday (May 27) in Paris, France.

Serena is wearing a custom Nike skirt and crop top, designed in collaboration with Off-White‘s Virgil Abloh, with a matching cape emblazoned with the words for “Mother,” “Champion,” “Queen,” and “Goddess” in French.

“Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike,” Serena captioned with her Instagram post – Check out the full outfit here!

In case you missed it last year, Serena‘s famous French Open catsuit was banned.