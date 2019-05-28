Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Getting a 'New Face'

Sharon Osbourne is planning on going under the knife again.

The 66-year-old The Talk co-host revealed on Tuesday’s (May 28) episode that she is planning on getting a “new face,” adding that her “next surgery is booked.”

“I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” Sharon shared with her co-hosts.

Sharon later revealed that she started getting plastic surgery because of her mother.

“I didn’t want to look like my mom,” Sharon said. “Because I looked like my mom.”

After having a double mastectomy back in 2012, Sharon said she had sworn off plastic surgery.

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” Sharon said at the time. And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles, I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”