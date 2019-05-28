Shia LaBeouf Steps Out in a Hawaiian Shirt While Out & About in LA

Shia LaBeouf is looking comfy while enjoying the sunny weather.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted stepping out in a Hawaiian shirt for a break on Tuesday (May 28) while talking on the phone on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

Shia kept it casual in a brown Hawaiian shirt, grey pants and white Nike Cortez sneakers.

His major directorial debut, Honey Boy – which is inspired by his own upbringing – is out on November 8.

Shia recently wrapped filming on a movie called The Tax Collector, which was written and directed by David Ayer. Lana Parrilla and Brendan Schaub also star. The plot is not yet known.