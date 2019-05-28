Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:21 pm

Shia LaBeouf Steps Out in a Hawaiian Shirt While Out & About in LA

Shia LaBeouf Steps Out in a Hawaiian Shirt While Out & About in LA

Shia LaBeouf is looking comfy while enjoying the sunny weather.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted stepping out in a Hawaiian shirt for a break on Tuesday (May 28) while talking on the phone on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

Shia kept it casual in a brown Hawaiian shirt, grey pants and white Nike Cortez sneakers.

His major directorial debut, Honey Boy – which is inspired by his own upbringing – is out on November 8.

Shia recently wrapped filming on a movie called The Tax Collector, which was written and directed by David Ayer. Lana Parrilla and Brendan Schaub also star. The plot is not yet known.
Photos: Backgrid
  • graciekitty

    Shia did NOT direct Honey Boy. Alma Harel is the director. Shia wrote Honey Boy.

