Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:11 pm
Shirtless Tim McGraw Shows Off His Ripped Abs at 52!
Tim McGraw is in AMAZING shape and he’s putting his incredible physique on display in this new shirtless photo!
The 52-year-old country singer shared a photo from a Memorial Day weekend fishing trip on his Instagram account.
“Yellow fin grouper. 1st one! 36 ft down. Pole spear … free dive,” Tim captioned the photo on his page.
Faith Hill surely is one lucky woman!
