Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:11 pm

Shirtless Tim McGraw Shows Off His Ripped Abs at 52!

Shirtless Tim McGraw Shows Off His Ripped Abs at 52!

Tim McGraw is in AMAZING shape and he’s putting his incredible physique on display in this new shirtless photo!

The 52-year-old country singer shared a photo from a Memorial Day weekend fishing trip on his Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tim McGraw

“Yellow fin grouper. 1st one! 36 ft down. Pole spear … free dive,” Tim captioned the photo on his page.

Make sure to see the photo of him looking shredded during a workout back in 2014. Faith Hill surely is one lucky woman!
