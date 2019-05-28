Sia Wants to Adopt 16-Year-Old Dasani From HBO's 'Foster'

Top Stories
Sia has sent out a tweet to the 16-year-old teen rapper Dasani, who is one of the subjects of the HBO documentary Foster.

The 43-year-old singer wants to adopt Dasani and let him know on Twitter!

“Hey dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on @HBO! I’d like to adopt you we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me,” Sia tweeted several hours ago.

The documentary explores the often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the largest county child welfare agency in the country.

If you haven’t watched Foster yet, you can get to know Dasani a bit in the embedded video.

Dasani‘s story began when he watched the man he viewed as his father shoot his mother dead at the young age of four. He has been in group homes since.
