Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:34 pm

So Many Celebs Checked Out Janet Jackson's First Leg of Vegas Residency!

So Many Celebs Checked Out Janet Jackson's First Leg of Vegas Residency!

Janet Jackson just wrapped the first leg of her Las Vegas residency, titled Metamorphosis, and she had so many celeb guests check out the show!

The legendary entertainer performed six shows over the last couple weeks at the Park Theater at the Park MGM. Most notably, Beyonce was at one of the shows with Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland.

While there aren’t photos available of Beyonce at the show, Kelly posed for a photo with Janet backstage and you can see the picture here.

Some of the other celeb guests included Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Hailee Steinfeld, Tiger Woods, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more.

Janet partnered with Tiger and his TGR Foundation as part of their Tiger Jam charitable weekend. Foundation donors bought out the 600 tickets to Janet’s show included in their fundraiser weekend to benefit youth.

The residency continues in July!
Photos: Getty, Dimitrije Curcic
Posted to: Janet Jackson

