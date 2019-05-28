Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Share Cute Moment After a Lunch Date

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello look so in love while waiting for their car at the valet on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The married couple got lunch at Italian restaurant Il Pastaio that afternoon.

Sofia, 46, and Joe, 42, star in the upcoming movie Bottom of the 9th, which will be released in theaters on July 19.

The film follows a once-aspiring baseball player who returns to his neighborhood in the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made in his youth.