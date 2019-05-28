Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 3:00 am

Survivor's Jeff Probst Spotted Looking Buff Outside a Car Wash

Survivor's Jeff Probst Spotted Looking Buff Outside a Car Wash

Jeff Probst sits on the ground and waits for his car to be washed at a local car wash on Sunday (May 26) in Studio City, Calif.

The 57-year-old Survivor host was seen looking buff, with his biceps on display in a black tee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Probst

It was recently announced that the next season of Survivor will be called “Island of the Idols” and it’s going to premiere in the fall. Two of the iconic contestants from previous seasons will return to mentor the new contestants.
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff probst waits for car wash 01
jeff probst waits for car wash 02
jeff probst waits for car wash 03
jeff probst waits for car wash 04
jeff probst waits for car wash 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jeff Probst

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr