Tue, 28 May 2019 at 6:08 pm

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Loses Custody of Kids For Now

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have temporarily lost custody of their children.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom star’s three kids – Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 – and David‘s daughter Maryssa will not be in the couple’s custody for the time being.

TMZ reports that the couple will only be able to see their kids once a week for a supervised hour of visitation. They will have to take parenting classes, weekly drug testing, and counseling in order to regain custody.

The kids will all be staying with different family members for the time being.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court,” Jenelle‘s rep told The Blast. “We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

The court hearing happened because of the incident in which David killed their family dog.
Photos: Getty
