Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:20 pm

This Man's 'Star Wars' Impressions on 'AGT' Will Shock You

This Man's 'Star Wars' Impressions on 'AGT' Will Shock You

Greg Morton, a voice impressionist on America’s Got Talent, will absolutely blow you away with his impersonations of the characters from Star Wars!

The 60-year-old entertainer was the first person to audition on the new season of the NBC summer series and he of course went through to the next round.

All four of the judges gave Greg a standing ovation after his audition and Simon Cowell noted how both the older and younger people in the audience loved his performance.

Make sure to watch the video right here!
Just Jared on Facebook
greg morton star wars americas got talent 01
greg morton star wars americas got talent 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Greg Morton, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr