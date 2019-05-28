This Man's 'Star Wars' Impressions on 'AGT' Will Shock You

Greg Morton, a voice impressionist on America’s Got Talent, will absolutely blow you away with his impersonations of the characters from Star Wars!

The 60-year-old entertainer was the first person to audition on the new season of the NBC summer series and he of course went through to the next round.

All four of the judges gave Greg a standing ovation after his audition and Simon Cowell noted how both the older and younger people in the audience loved his performance.

