Tina Rey Reflects on 'Mean Girls' 15 Years Later - Watch!

Tina Fey is looking back on her hit 2004 film, Mean Girls.

The 49-year-old actress opened up in an interview on Today on Tuesday (May 28).

“I wrote it when I was a writer at SNL. I saw this article in The New York Times about a woman named Ros Wiseman who had written this book…I was like, ‘I want to make a movie of that.’ And they let me. Now it’s 15 years later,” she explained.

She also explained that “mean girls” culture still very much exists today.

“The thing of relational aggression, the way people kind of shade each other — I feel like women are doing better, but now I feel like the behavior has kind of spread to everyone. The idea of calling someone stupid won’t make you any smarter? We need to tell it to the president and the speaker of the House,” she explained.

Watch her reflect…