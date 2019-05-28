Tom Holland Dishes On Peter Parker & Mysterio's Relationship in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Tom Holland hits the beach for the Spider-Man: Far From Home photo call during the Pan-Asian Media Summit Bali event on Tuesday afternoon (May 28) in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

The 22-year-old actor met with a ton of Spider-Man fans just the night before at a fan event.

Talking with ScreenRant, Tom opened up about what the dynamic between Peter and Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio is like.

“It’s very much big brother/little brother. And Nick Fury is the head teacher who is constantly telling me off, because I don’t want to really be there,” Tom joked. “I want to go on holiday.”

He added, “Mysterio is always the one who is sort of sticking up for me, and patting me on the back and telling me I did a good job. Which is funny. There’s really funny moments in the film where I feel like I haven’t done a good job. And Mysterio’s always the one who is like, ‘Good job, kid!’ So yeah, it’s fun. It’s really, really cool ride so far.”