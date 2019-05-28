'Toy Story 4' Drops Brand New Clip & Reveals Opening Night Bonuses For Fans

A brand new clip from Toy Story 4 was just released!

After recapping Bonnie’s day at school, Woody slowly introduces Bonnie’s new creation, Forky to all the toys.

Tickets for the upcoming flick are now on sale and Disney Pixar just revealed two fun events happen with the movie.

The first being that if you attend a screening in select theaters on opening night (June 20th), fans will receive a set of Toy Story 4 collectible character cards and be a special event-only concession offer.

The second is a movie marathon! Fans will get a chance to watch all four “Toy Story” films back to back, in addition to receiving an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and get a special event-only concession offer.

You can check Fandango.com for more information and to find participating theaters.