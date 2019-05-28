What Happened to Tyler G. on 'The Bachelorette'? (Spoilers)

Tyler Gwozdz was mysteriously sent home during the latest episode of The Bachelorette and not much explanation was given on screen.

The contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season of the ABC reality series received the first one-on-one date and she had a great time on the date.

“Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Hannah told the camera during the episode on Monday (May 28), though the situation wasn’t addressed again.

So why was he sent home? Entertainment Tonight reports that online comments about his behavior, including a Reddit thread that accused him of spitting on an ex-girlfriend, was the reason why production removed him from the show.

Three other guys were sent home on the latest episode. Get the spoilers now!