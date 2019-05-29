Top Stories
Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 3:42 pm

17 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Were Adopted

17 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Were Adopted

There are numerous celebrities who have revealed their adoption stories over the years.

We at Just Jared have compiled a list of all the times these 17 stars have spoken publicly about their adoption stories. Some speak about how it affected their past and future, while others spoke about how they found their birth parents later in life.

Some of the biggest stars in this compilation include actor Jamie Foxx, fashion designer Nicole Richie, singer Faith Hill, and many more.

Click through the slideshow below to see which stars have spoken publicly about being adopted as children…
Photos: Getty
