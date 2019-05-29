Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:32 am

Adam Levine Books a New Gig After Quitting 'The Voice'

Adam Levine Books a New Gig After Quitting 'The Voice'

Adam Levine has added a new gig to his schedule, his first since quitting his job as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

The 40-year-old singer will be performing with his band Maroon 5 at the opening of Hard Rock Live, the new, 6,500-seat, highly anticipated entertainment venue at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

M5 will perform at the venue on Friday, October 25. They will be the first act to perform at the new theater.

If you can’t make it to Florida, check out the band’s tour schedule to see where they will be this summer.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Levine, Maroon 5

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr