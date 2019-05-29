Adam Levine Books a New Gig After Quitting 'The Voice'

Adam Levine has added a new gig to his schedule, his first since quitting his job as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

The 40-year-old singer will be performing with his band Maroon 5 at the opening of Hard Rock Live, the new, 6,500-seat, highly anticipated entertainment venue at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

M5 will perform at the venue on Friday, October 25. They will be the first act to perform at the new theater.

If you can’t make it to Florida, check out the band’s tour schedule to see where they will be this summer.