Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:06 am

Adrienne Bailon Says She Fine Being a 'D-List Celebrity' (VIDEO)

Adrienne Bailon Says She Fine Being a 'D-List Celebrity' (VIDEO)

Adrienne Bailon is opening up about living life in Hollywood.

During an episode of her talk show The Real, the 35-year-old co-host chatted about her celeb status and said that she is very content being on the “D-list.”

“I just want to be brutally honest, I really enjoy being a D-List celebrity,” Adrienne shared.

Adrienne first rose to fame in 2003 when she starred in the Disney Channel movie The Cheetah Girls. Since then, Adrienne starred in a few TV movies and dabbled with a music career before joining The Real in 2013.

“I get to live a private life when I want to live a private life,” Adrienne continued. “I don’t want to be Beyoncé in the sense of — not that I think I could be — but I’m just saying I think it is important to recognize where you are and that’s OK.”
