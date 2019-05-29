Anna Kendrick Gets To Work Recording For 'Trolls 2'

Anna Kendrick shared an update with fans on the status of Trolls 2 – she’s back in the recording booth!

The 33-year-old star, who voices Poppy in the movie franchise, posted three sneak peeks on Instagram Stories for the upcoming film.

“So keyed up,” she captioned with a shot of a piece of sheet music. “JT is pretty talented.”

The second film is still set in Troll Town, where Poppy and Branch (Justin Timberlake) learn they will be all in danger when a mysterious threat puts them all across the land and the group of friends have to go to an epic journey in an unfamiliar place.

Kelly Clarkson has joined the film, too!

Trolls 2 is set to premiere in April 2020.

