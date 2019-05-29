Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose &amp; She's Explaining the Reason Why

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining the Reason Why

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:59 am

Anna Kendrick Gets To Work Recording For 'Trolls 2'

Anna Kendrick Gets To Work Recording For 'Trolls 2'

Anna Kendrick shared an update with fans on the status of Trolls 2 – she’s back in the recording booth!

The 33-year-old star, who voices Poppy in the movie franchise, posted three sneak peeks on Instagram Stories for the upcoming film.

“So keyed up,” she captioned with a shot of a piece of sheet music. “JT is pretty talented.”

The second film is still set in Troll Town, where Poppy and Branch (Justin Timberlake) learn they will be all in danger when a mysterious threat puts them all across the land and the group of friends have to go to an epic journey in an unfamiliar place.

Kelly Clarkson has joined the film, too! Get the scoop on her part HERE.

Trolls 2 is set to premiere in April 2020.

Check out Anna‘s teasers in the gallery now!
Just Jared on Facebook
anna kendrick starts recording trolls2 01
anna kendrick starts recording trolls2 02
anna kendrick starts recording trolls2 03

Photos: Instagram Stories
Posted to: Anna Kendrick, Movies, Trolls

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr