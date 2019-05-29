Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:30 am

Ansel Elgort Posts 17 Shirtless Selfies in a Row, Girlfriend Violetta Picks Her Favorite One

Ansel Elgort Posts 17 Shirtless Selfies in a Row, Girlfriend Violetta Picks Her Favorite One

Ansel Elgort is really feeling himself and he just shared a series of selfies on his Instagram account!

The 25-year-old actor posted 17 photos without any explanation or captions. We don’t think any of his fans are complaining though.

Ansel‘s girlfriend Violetta Komyshan commented on one of the pics and said, “I think this one is the best but they’re all pretty good tbh.” You can see that one HERE.

Rachel Zegler, Ansel‘s future West Side Story co-star, commented on the final pic and said “my entire feed is just your posts thank u for blessing my insomnia buddy.”

The trailer for Ansel‘s new movie The Goldfinch is going to be released soon!
