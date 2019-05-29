Are Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Still Together Amid Split Rumors?

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are the subject of recent rumors of a split – but they’re still going strong, a representative for the singer confirmed on Wednesday (May 29).

Despite the rumors, a rep for the 35-year-old “The House That Built Me” singer said there’s no truth to the report.

“[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” said the rep.

Miranda and Brendan got married in a secret ceremony back in January of 2019. The two then made their red carpet debut together at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in April.