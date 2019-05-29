Ariana Grande Reveals Her Allergic Reaction Forced Her To Cancel Her Florida Concerts

Ariana Grande is opening up about the real reason behind the decision to cancel her Tampa and Orlando concert dates this week – it was an allergic reaction!

“update: we discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” the 25-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram this afternoon. “still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!”

Ariana added, “thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

“p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES……”

Ariana‘s two concerts have been rescheduled for late November.