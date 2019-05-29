Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:22 am

Ben Affleck Goes Patriotic for Day Out in Brentwood

Ben Affleck Goes Patriotic for Day Out in Brentwood

Ben Affleck meets up with a friend as they soak up the sunny weather together on Tuesday afternoon (May 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor and director looked handsome in a red, white, and blue plaid shirt under a navy sweater while also wearing jeans and white sneakers for his outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

A few days beforehand, Ben met up with ex-wife Jennifer Garner as they ran a few errands together.

You can stream Ben‘s latest movie Triple Frontier on Netflix now!
Photos: Backgrid USA
