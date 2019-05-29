Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson take their furry friends for a walk!

The 26-year-old model and the 29-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress were spotted stepping out with their dogs on a sunny Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Studio City, Calif.

They kept it casual in white t-shirts and sneakers, styling their hair into updos.

The day before, the duo was all smiles while carrying a leather sex bench into their home.

ICYMI, Cara recently opened up about sex and her sexuality, revealing she’d “rather have sex than go out.”

