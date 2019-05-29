Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:28 am

Carmine Caridi Dead - 'Godfather' Actor Passes Away at 85

Carmine Caridi Dead - 'Godfather' Actor Passes Away at 85

Carmine Caridi has sadly passed away on Wednesday (May 29) at the age of 85.

The Godfather actor was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles where he slipped into a coma and did not wake up, TMZ reports.

Carmine starred in the first Godfather movie as Carmine Rosato and also appeared in the third movie as a different character, Albert Volpe.

Carmine also appeared in various TV shows over the years including NYPD Blue, Starsky and Hutch, and Taxi, among many others.

Our thoughts are with Carmine‘s loved ones during this time.
