Christina Aguilera Explains Decision to Leave 'The Voice'

Christina Aguilera‘s comments about leaving The Voice previously went viral, and she’s now further explaining why she decided to step away from the NBC hit show.

“What I was doing last year with Liberation was kind of a shedding of a certain skin on some level,” the 38-year-old singer told People. “Prior to that, I had given myself fully to television and being a part of a network that really wasn’t quite the fit for me after the amount of time I put in.”

“I wanted to get grounded again in my artist body, and that’s what I did with Liberation,” Christina continued. “Moving on to this era, it’s just an exciting time of fresh energy. Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me.”

“I was so scared to be on tour for so long. It took me a long time. I originally took the seat on The Voice because it kept me in a little bit of a more grounded position for my children,” Christina added. “But after a certain amount of time, of course the artist in me was like, ‘I have to evolve!’ I was just very afraid of going out on tour and the instability I felt it would maybe impose on my children.”

Christina begins her Las Vegas residency kicks off this Friday. If you don’t know, Christina was apart of The Voice for six seasons.