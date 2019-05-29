Corinne Foxx & Sistine Stallone Run Into Sharks During An Underwater Dive in '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Trailer

Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone plan a little adventure in the first trailer for their upcoming movie, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

The film follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves.

As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

Brec Bassinger, Brianne Tju, Sophie Nelisse, John Corbett and Nia Long also star in the movie, out in theaters this August.