Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:44 pm

Corinne Foxx & Sistine Stallone Run Into Sharks During An Underwater Dive in '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Trailer

Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone plan a little adventure in the first trailer for their upcoming movie, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

The film follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves.

As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

Brec Bassinger, Brianne Tju, Sophie Nelisse, John Corbett and Nia Long also star in the movie, out in theaters this August.
    The reason to be excited for this film is the ultra-talented Sophie Nélisse.

