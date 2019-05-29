Top Stories
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Are Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Still Together?

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 6:33 pm

Ed Sheeran Wants to Make All-Male 'Lady Marmalade'

Ed Sheeran has an idea for an all-male “Lady Marmalade!”

The 28-year-old “Perfect” singer shared his thoughts during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday (May 28).

“This project actually started with one idea I had which was — you remember ‘Lady Marmalade,’ right?” Ed said while discussing his fourth studio album, No.6 Collaborations Project. “This is such a silly idea — I had an idea of doing that, like you could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber, and me on a record, how fun would that be?”

“The first person I rung was Bruno and he was just like, ‘Let’s just do a song together, just us,’ and that’s how it happened,” Ed continued. “So then I did a song with Bruno and I did a song with Bieber and these individual songs started happening and then it turned into a project … It was a really good experience putting the record together.”

“No no no, don’t compare — wait a minute!” one person tweeted. “Don’t compare, DON’T compare — DON’T COMPARE yourself to me. ever! you are not on my level nicole, you NEVER WILL be on my level. do not compare yourself to me.”

“You cant recreate perfection,” another added. “I dont care (pun intended) if you are Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. Lady Marmalade is iconic.”
